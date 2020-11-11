Veterans Day Freebies and Deals Around Texas

A Vietnam veteran salutes the flag during a Veterans Day ceremony. (Steffi Lee/Nexstar Media Group)

HOUSTON (CW39) A list of local and statewide 2020 Veterans Day free meals and discounts, such as free or discounted park, museum or amusement park admittance specifically for veterans, U.S. Armed Forces members and military families. Here’s a look at a list to take advantage of all day!

Texas

The Alamo – San Antonio, TX

Celebrate Veteran’s Day at The Alamo with a free virtual event honoring all who’ve served.

Alsatian Golf Club – Castroville, TX

All U.S. veterans get 10% off in the proshop on Veterans Day.

Atlas Restaurant Group – Houston, TX

50% discount for active duty and veterans on Nov. 11th. Restaurants in Houston include: Loch Bar, Ouzo Bay.

Banh Mi Viet – Fort Worth, TX

Veterans and active-duty service members get a free sandwich (any sandwich on our menu) from November 07 to November 15 . Available for in-restaurant and online. Online use BMVVET20 discount code.

Becks Prime – Houston, Katy, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, TX

Every veteran and active duty military receive a free burger when you show proof of service on November 11, 2020.

Big Jake’s BBQ – Texarkana, TX

Free Jake’s favorite #1, #2 or #6 for active and retired Armed Services members.

Black’s BBQ San Marcos – San Marcos, TX

All Veterans and Active Military Members get a free meal on November 11.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar – Austin, Dallas, Houston, Spring, TX

Free meals for veterans of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces on Nov.11, 2020 and 20% off for accompanying family members, from 11 AM to 2 AM. 20% discount on meals for veterans and active service members year round.

Bowl & Barrel – Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, TX

To those who served get a complimentary burger in a bag on Veterans Day.

Bush’s Chicken – Austin, Round Rock, Pflugerville/Hutto, Cedar park, TX

All veterans get a free individual value meal on 11/11.

Cedar Creek Brewery – Seven Points, TX

Wednesday, 11/11 from 6pm to 8pm, Veterans will receive a 10% discount.

Chick-fil-A Harlingen – Harlingen, TX

All veterans and active military get a free Chick-fil-A meal on 11/11/20.

Chick-fil-A East Pearland – Pearland, TX

All veterans who stop by next Wednesday, November 11th with a valid ID will receive a free original or spicy chicken sandwich meal.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden – Dallas, TX

On Veterans Day Weekend (11/7 -11/8 and 11/11), all active duty & retired military personnel enjoy complimentary admission (with valid military ID).

DCTA – Denton County, TX

Veterans and military personnel ride free on Veterans Day, Wed., November 11, 2020.

Delia’s Tamales – Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Pharr, San Juan, TX

Veterans can visit any of the 7 locations from 11am – 2pm and receive 1 dozen tamales and a 32 oz. drink or coffee free.

Dodie’s Rockwall – Rockwall, TX

Honoring all Vets with a free entree from our special Veterans Day Menu. Please show your military ID. Open 11am to 10pm.

Earnest Donuts – Lewisville, TX

On 11/11, veterans and active military personnel will receive a free glazed donut and a free medium sized hot coffee with the presence of a military ID.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – Grand Prairie, TX

November 13 – 15, all active and retired military personnel will gain free daily admission with military ID.

Graham Pharmacy – Midland, TX

Free sandwich and drink to all veterans on November 11th.

Holocaust Museum of Houston – Houston, TX

Admission is free November 11, 2020 for active servicemen and veterans.

Hula Hut – Austin, TX

Veterans get 25% off on 11/11.

Luckys Cafe Dallas – Dallas, TX

Free entrée on 11.11.20 for veterans and active military.

MAX’s Wine Dive – Houston, Austin, San Antonio, TX

Free Patriot Burger on #VeteransDay this Wednesday, November 11.

McDonald’s Greater North Texas – North Texas, TX

McDonald’s of Greater North Texas will offer free breakfast or lunch combo meals to all veterans on Monday, November 11 from 5:30 am – 8:00 pm.

Norma’s Cafe – Dallas Fort Worth, TX

All 5 Norma’s Cafe locations are honoring veterans & active military with a free breakfast from 8am-11am on Nov. 11.

Pilot Point Coffee House – Pilot Point, TX

Veterans can enjoy a coffee on the house on 11-11-20.

Pluckers Wing Bar – Arlington, Allen, Austin, Cedar Park, Cypress, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Killeen, Plano, Round Rock, San Marcos, Selma, Webster, TX and Baton Rouge, LA

Veterans and active duty military enjoy a free meal on November 11th. This offer is dine-in only with military ID.

RetroCade – Rowlett, TX

All Veterans and Active Military get in free This Veterans Day.

Rowing Dock – Austin, TX

First hour free on all rentals for veterans on 11.11.20, 9am – 6pm.

The Rustic – Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, TX

Free Rustic burger for all who served on Veterans Day.

San Antonio Zoo – San Antonio, TX

Free admission to active duty, guard and veterans visitors throughout November. Plus, up to four (4) immediate family members can receive 50% off standard admission.

Snap Clean Car Wash – Ennis, TX

Stop by on 11/11 and show your military ID for a free $8 car wash.

Space Center Houston – Houston, TX

Members of the military, police, fire and emergency medical technicians will receive free admission Nov. 1-30 by showing their public service or military IDs or badges.

Texas Parks & Wildlife – Austin, TX

TPWD will waive day-use entry fees for everyone on Sunday, Nov. 8. Camping and other activity fees will still apply.

Trudy’s Tex-Mex – Austin, TX

Veterans & active military members get a free order of queso this Veteran’s Day – November 11 at both Trudy’s locations (North Star & South Star).

Wildflower Center – Austin,TX

Free admission to the Center for veterans on November 11.

