VETERANS VOICES: Gym owner Kevin Steele shares his story

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Kevin Steele is a Marine Corps veteran, owner of Steele Fitness, and as he says “a product of the system.” He was born and raised in Tennesse, part of the welfare program. He says when you grow up like that, you don’t notice how the sun rises or how after every storm the light always finds its’ way out. A lesson he learned in the Marine Corps.

“In the time Frame I spent in the Marine Corps, there was nothing I couldn’t do, I would not be held back from anything,” Steele said.

Shortly, after returning from the military, he became homeless. A period in his life he refers to as the lowest point. When is my next meal coming? Is the most difficult question he ever asked himself.

“It was cold outside in Chicago and I was sleeping in my car,” Steele said. “I remember it was 36 degrees below zero, and I realized at that time I couldn’t do that.”

He credits his grandfather’s teachings and the lessons he learned in the Marines for how he got out of that. When he found fitness, he thrived. He adds fitness, similar to the Marines, is all about mentality. After almost a decade of working in the fitness industry, he opened up his gym. The gym caters to veterans, student-athletes, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

“Hardwork does pay off. No matter where you are coming from no matter what you look like, no matter what it pays off,” he said.