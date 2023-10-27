Veterans Resources

VETERANS CRISIS LINE
Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Support for deaf and hard of hearing individuals is available.
BENEFITS
- Government Contacts for Veterans Affairs for VA benefits and services
- Local Harris County Veterans Services Department
- Houston Regional Office Veterans Service Organizations
- City of Houston Veterans Affairs
- Texas Veterans Commission
- National Resource Directory for Veterans
- United Way for Veterans
- Vehicles for veterans
- Education and career counseling
- Veteran’s pension
HIRE VETERANS
- Hire Heroes USA
- Veterans Connect
- GRANTS – Match Awards, Business opportunities for veterans
- Orion Talent
- Texas Workforce Commission Just for Veterans