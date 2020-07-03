4th of July Fitness

Morning Dose’s Lindsey Day shares her top four body weight exercises that burn the most calories!



Let’s start with the “starburst.” Explode up the fireworks — into a star position, extending your arms and legs outward. Do as many of these as you can for one minute.

Next exercise is “the stripes.” Start in a plank position with a towel under your feet. Slide up and back — striping the ground in the plank position and keeping your body totally straight.

Next exercise is “the flagpole.” Jump up, then to the side in a side plank position — shaped like a flagpole.

Our final exercise is “the four corners,” in honor of the 4th of July. Jump from the left side of the room to the right side, back corner then the left corner. Repeat as many times as you can for one minute.

Now, you’re ready to go attack the BBQ and lay by the pool! Happy 4th of July!