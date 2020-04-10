LIVE: Texas, National – Daily coronavirus update 4/10/2020

4/10/2020 – 3pm — Cardinal Dinardo and the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will hold Good Friday service today at 3pm.

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal DiNardo talks about COVID-19 altering Holy Week and Easter celebrations

4/10/2020 2pm — The Governor of Texas is expected to deliver an update for the State of Texas. Here is a LIVE look:

4/10/2020 12:45pm — The President is delivering and update on the coronavirus response. Today he emphasized help for farmers big and small nationwide. We will also provide ventilators for other countries and sterilization product for masks being used. The Trump administration is launching Project Airbridge.

They’re working on an anti-body test to determine if someone has had it before.

Coronavirus worldwide death toll passes 100,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

IRS says stimulus payments will start going out next week, starting with people who recently filed for tax returns and authorized direct deposit.

4/10/2020 10:30am — Today, WHAM, non-profit West Houston Assistance Ministries opened at 10:30am today to feed families in Houston. They are still accepting donations 1-4pm Monday-Friday.

Local County and City parks will be closed Easter weekend.

DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More than 16,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S. Watch your daily coronavirus update live now.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to WHO exceeds 1.5 million globally.

Local officials are still asking for prayers for Houston Homicide Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes, who remains in critical condition and on a ventilator battling COVID-19.