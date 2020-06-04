for video page

Skip to content
Jun 4, 2020
Jun 4, 2020
Pandemic plugs sewer pipes with wads of wipes
Protestors Make Signs for George Floyd Rally
Search resumes at San Jacinto River for missing ATV rider
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal weakens to tropical depression before move back to Gulf
Senior Spotlight: Kinder HSPVA showcases Class of 2020 virtually
Houston Zoo reopens to public Wednesday with new safety protocols
Clip Back In: RYDE Houston spin studio reopens with new safety precautions
Take a “pie in the face” and help local non-profit Camp for All
Kids serenade seniors at the windows of Acorn Manor Assisted Living
Drew Brees apologizes for anthem comments after backlash from teammates, others
Mugshots released of all 4 ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death
Activist Quanell X emerges for Houston rally today at 5pm
New Black Panther Party cuts ties with Quanell X and speaks on behalf of his alleged victims
They thought a squirrel was eating their tomatoes. But it was the mailman
Pasadena teen charged in serial rape case appears in court
Officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck is charged as Houston rallies at City Hall
She stole $27,000 from an elementary school’s PTA and spent it on herself, deputies say