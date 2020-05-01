Galveston Beaches, Parks, Attractions Reopen As Stay-at-Home Mandates Lifted

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston’s beach parks and several, but not all, tourist attractions have reopened to the public. The state’s stay-at-home mandate expired April 30. In Galveston, the parks – including East Beach, Stewart Beach, Dellanera RV Park, and Seawall beaches reopened today.

Galveston Island would like to extend a warm welcome to those who wish to visit the island after weeks of being stuck inside. The health and safety of our residents and visitors are of utmost importance to us. As such, we ask all who come to the beaches to maintain social distancing, not gather in large groups and to wear face coverings when possible. Galveston Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun

Galveston Island Beach Patrol and the Galveston Police Department will actively enforce social-distancing mandates at the beach.

If you’re new to the Island, parking fees will apply at Stewart and East beaches and along the Seawall beaches. Parking is $15 per car at the beach parks and $1 per hour along the Seawall. Amenities will be open to the public at these locations.

The Galveston Park Board says they’re making sure the staff has adopted rigorous cleaning procedures at its parks. Among the procedures put in place are cleaning high traffic areas, touch points and bathroom surfaces on a frequent, regularly scheduled basis, increasing the frequency of trash removal, and sanitizing park equipment daily. In addition, staff will enact measures to ensure proper distancing in queues and at public gathering places.

CW39 photographer Colin, went down to the beach to have a look around. Here’s what we heard from beachcombers:

Hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and some attractions are expected to open May 1 with certain restrictions. Larger attractions including Moody Gardens, Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Schlitterbahn Galveston Waterpark remain closed until further notice. For updated information on hotels, shops and restaurants, visit Galveston.com.

Galveston Pleasure Pier, (KIAH)

The following tourist attractions plan to open this week:

Galveston Historical Foundation: The 1892 Bishop’s Palace, 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA, and Historic Harbor Tours & Dolphin Watch, will reopen this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Moody Mansion will open on Friday, May 1 and will continue on a temporary schedule of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Galveston Island Railroad Museum will open this weekend.

Fishing piers and fishing charters will open for business Friday, May 1. Contact individual outlets for details.

Moody Gardens Golf Course will open Monday, May 4.

Seawolf Park will open Monday, May 4.

