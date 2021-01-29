Houston Weather – Cool Friday, sunny Sunday ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s Friday morning! We’re happy about that we made it to Friday. We’ve got some pretty nice weather once again today … a lot like yesterday. Cool in the morning. Not too bad in the afternoon. We’ll get into the 60’s.

Right now, temperatures are in the 40’s. You’ll see that gradual warm up as we go through the day with a good deal sunshine, a few scattered clouds today.

Wind direction will gradually change throughout the day and we’ll see some south winds by the end of the day, so we’re transitioning to a warmer and more humid pattern. We’re really going to feel that humidity back up by tomorrow. So again the south winds are starting to return today.

It will be a breezy south wind for Saturday. So a warmer day tomorrow. That’s when we get back into the 70’s. However, we still have at least some rain coming to parts of our area on Saturday.

Then for Sunday, it’s right back to a dry north breeze as we have a front coming in on Saturday night. So things changing over these next couple of days.

Temperatures across the area right now – much of the greater Houston area seeing low 40’s mid 40’s. Then as you go farther north, it is a little colder in some of those rural spots heading north of the area. Some 30’s and all the way north to Conroe in Cleveland, temperatures are not that far from freezing right now.

Meanwhile, along the coast, it’s significantly milder in Galveston. Right now, we’re up to about 52 degrees as we go through our day today, and we’re looking at mostly sunny to maybe eventually partly cloudy skies later in the day – build up a little bit later on.

Temperatures today, comfortable for January as we see highs in the 60’s. Overall a couple degrees warmer today than what we saw yesterday. Again that warm up continues right into Saturday. Then we start cooling back down for Sunday.