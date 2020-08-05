JIF offering sugar free peanut butter

Video
Posted: / Updated:

Jif’s new sugar free peanut butter

Jif just announced its new “no sugar creamy peanut butter spread.” It’s made with peanuts, salt and RSPO certified palm oil. They’re available now at your local grocery store. The 15-ounce jar is around $3 and the 33-ounce jar is about $6.

