Mayor, County Judge update on local Winter Freeze weather emergency

HOUSTON (CW39) The city of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo are each continuing to address the public about the current weather emergency.

Hidalgo is schedule to give an update for Harris County at 5PM.

Mayor Turner addresses warming centers that are at capacity as the city prepares to face the lowest temperatures in 150 years. It will last till tomorrow.

All city employees are to arrive later. All vaccinations are cancelled and appointments will be rescheduled. They’re not turning off water, but water pressure will be low. The public is also being asked to conserve power.

Local Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo also had this message for Harris County Residents.