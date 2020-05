In case you missed it, our Morning Dose team brings you the latest in weather and workouts! Virtual stay-cations with Hanna Trippett who spoke with a Google trends expert on how to travel around the world, online!

Morning Dose also found out all the locations for COVID-19 drive through testing.

Here’s a look at all these stories and more!

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.