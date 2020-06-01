Overnight Crime

Shootings, homicides, police ran over, multiple accidents along 59… an that’s just what happened this weekend. CW39 is also following protests across the country.
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Shootings, homicides, police ran over, multiple accidents along 59… an that’s just what happened this weekend. CW39 is also following protests across the country.
Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.