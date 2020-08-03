Rockets get 120-116 win over Bucks

2018 NBA MVP James Harden leads the league in scoring and experts say it was Harden’s late-game defense in gaining the win over the Milwaukee Bucks. What do you think they’re chances are of winning a championship? We’re asking you!

