Houston Police are releasing dramatic video of a robbery and need your help identifying the persons responsible.

Here’s a look:

Suspects enter store in dramatic fashion and robbery detectives now need your help to identify them. If you have info about them, please call @CrimeStopHOU. See story–>https://t.co/aJYkT9cKVx pic.twitter.com/3MFnodNvUC — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 27, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS (8477).

