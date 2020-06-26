1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE: Houston Mayor provides update on COVID-19 response
LIVE: White House schedules Coronavirus Task Force briefing as cases hit a new high in US
Harris County Judge: We’re at ALERT Level 1 for COVID-19 response status

“Summer Cleaning” on Fitness Friday

Video
Posted: / Updated:

It’s the first week of summer. We’ve heard of “spring cleaning” — where you clean your house. But, how about some “summer cleaning?” Let’s clean the body up for pool season and make it brand spanking new! You’ll need your favorite cleaning supplies: laundry detergent, a broom, a waste basket and a towel.

The first exercise is a twist on a “clean and jerk.” You’ve probably heard of the clean and jerk, a standard power lifting exercise. We are going to “oxi-clean” and jerk. Here’s what you do: Back stays flat, push your hips back. Tap the ground, jump, elbows poke out, pop up, arms lock out. You’re going to do 30 reps of this. The heart rate should spike. Do 3 sets of that.

Next, we have the “feet sweepers.” I’m going to sweep you off your feet with this one. Hop from either side of the broom, all the way down, and all the way back. That’s one time. We have 6 times of that. Then, we have 3 sets total.

Our third exercise is the “waist trimmers.” Take a waste basket, lay on the ground, we are trimming the waistline with this! Now, you don’t want the trash to fall on your head, otherwise this will get messier! As you crunch up, you’re going to keep the waist basket straight over your head. Do 50 reps and 3 sets of this.

Our final exercise is a “hamstring slider.” You’ll need a towel and a slippery surface. Put your feet on the towel, lay on the ground, hands flat on the ground, thrust your hips upward, and slowly slide your feet out. This is so intense, you won’t believe it until you try it. As you slide the towel out, your hamstrings get such a great burn. Bring the feet back and slide it out.

There you go! After all that, your body is summer cleaned!

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Houston Mayor on CNN About Re-Opening

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mayor on CNN About Re-Opening"

COVID-19 Targeting Younger People

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Targeting Younger People"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular