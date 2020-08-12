TRAFFIC ALERT – Accidents on I-10, also I-45

Two accidents to start your morning. CW39s Hannah Trippett has details starting I-10 Katy Frwy at Dairy Ashford is where an accident is still on site blocking a few lanes. Another locations, where a fatal accident that happened around 3am is still blocking a few right lanes inbound along I-45 at Paramatta.
