CLEARED – I-45 at Little York Accident

7:20am – The accident has cleared but expect slowdowns in the area near Gulf Bank inbound backed up to past the north Beltway.

6:45am – Heading in from the north side of town. I-45 at Little York inbound is backed up due to an accident. CW39s Hanna Trippett has more!

