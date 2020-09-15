Update: I-69 North at Hwy 6 fiery crash caught on camera

HOUSTON (CW39) — UPDATE: CW39 has obtained video from a nearby dealership that captured video of the fiery crash on its security camera.

FULL VIDEO

Monday, an 18-wheeler hauling sand crashes into a passenger car and barrier wall then burst into flames at 69 & 6 Monday morning. Luckily everything has now been cleaned up and removed and all those lanes passing through Sugar Land are back open. The truck which also spilled fuel onto 69 shut down all inbound lanes from around 7am till a little after 12 noon. That’s when 2 lanes opened back up. However, it wasn’t until around 3pm that hazmat crews cleaned everything up and all lanes opened back up.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The accident caused delays for up to 40 minutes. Cars were diverted off 69 onto the feeder road and traffic crawled along from 6 all the way back to the Greatwood area. Hannah Trippett and Shannon LaNier covered the accident all morning and LaNier was live on the scene to bring you all the breaking news.