CAUGHT ON CAMERA – Houston Police need your help finding these armed gunman involved in robberies around Houston.

Houston Police say assault is on the rise in Houston, with more occurrences on the east side.

Burglary of businesses comes in at a close second because more businesses are closed.

Here are the most recent posts from Houston Police Robbery Division on their search for suspects in our area:

Nervous suspect wanted in hotel robbery on March 14th at the 8700 block of FM1960, but flee's the hotel when the clerk runs after him with a knife. Help us identify him and get paid by calling @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/a4ld3y6u9B #hounews pic.twitter.com/80NEWI10UG — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 13, 2020

We need your help to identify the suspect(s) involved in an aggravated robbery at the Texas Cellular on Feb. 4th at 5349 Antoine. If you know these people, you're urged to call @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/dFtxlOCf0g #hounews pic.twitter.com/BPdM7gAsGz — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 13, 2020

Message to robbery suspects: WE WILL FIND OUT WHO YOU ARE!! Suspects wanted in 2 #Houston #boostmobile robberies on March 26th and 28th. Help us get them identified so we can get them caught today!! If you know them, and someone does, call @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/VHKHOH0vHt pic.twitter.com/OrZfpzdjFW — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 1, 2020