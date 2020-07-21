WEATHER ALERT – Rainy Commute

Video
Posted: / Updated:

CW39 meteorologist Maria Sotolongo has your rainy weather forecast. Make some extra time. The roadways are wet. Rain is expected to be over our area all morning and throughout the week. No flooding expected, but slick be on alert about click roadways.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TxDOT Launches Motorcycle Safety Campaign

Monday weather

Hollywood Minute

March for Vanessa Guillen in San Antonio

National Leaders Tributes for John Lewis

Portland Protests Rage

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular