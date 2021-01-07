Where’s Maggie – Growing in the New Year at Hope Farms

HOUSTON, TX (NEXSTAR) — Everyone wants to grow in the New Year. And that includes produce! During COVID-19 more people have started gardening and farming.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe went to Recipe for Success Foundation’s Hope Farms. The 7-acre urban farm is in the Sunnyside neighborhood. What has long been considered a “food dessert”. Gracie Cavnar, Founder and CEO of Recipe for Success Foundation, is hoping to change that one veggie at a time.

Tyler Froberg, Managing Director of Hope Farms, has farming in his blood. He shares some tips on how to grow your own produce from the ground up.

For more on Recipe for Success Foundation, please visit: https://www.recipe4success.org/

For more on Hope Farms, please visit: https://hopefarmshtx.org/