Wild video shows praying mantis eating murder hornet

Video

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Murder hornets made headlines last week after they were reported to have emerged in the United States following sightings in Washington.

The hornets, originating in Asia, can grow up to two inches long and are known to have a venomous sting that can kill a human if they are stung several times. They’re also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

But if there’s one thing that isn’t afraid of the murder hornet, it’s apparently a praying mantis!

A wild video posted on Twitter documents the showdown between the praying mantis and the murder hornet. The clip shows the praying mantis completely still, watching the hornet, when it suddenly lunges forward and grips the hornet, which tries to twist and turn to get away.

*Warning: Video below is graphic

The hornet is no match for the mantis.

You can see the mantis start to peck at the hornet’s head, eventually eating it.

“Thank you for this nightmare,” one Twitter user commented on the video, which has since been viewed more than 5.4 million times as of Thursday morning.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Maria Sotolongo - Mother's Day forecast"

Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Fitness Friday - Lindsey Day, Use Body Weight Resistance Training"

Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Trey Serna - Local School Districts Plan Fall Semester"

Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Where's Maggie? - The Butler House in Spring Adds Drive-in Theater"

Morning Dose, Courney Carpenter - Barber To The Stars Owner Nicholas Howard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Courney Carpenter - Barber To The Stars Owner Nicholas Howard"
More Video

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose