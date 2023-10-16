Domestic Violence prevention resources

Looking for help? Want to talk to someone right now?

National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service 

Text over the phone: 1-800-787-3224

Harris County Housing and Community Resource Center

Texas Health and Human Services Safety and Family Violence Program

800-799-SAFE (7233)
24-Hour National Domestic Violence Hotline
Telecommunications Device for the Deaf 800-787-3224
www.thehotline.org

