VOTE!
Texas governor’s debate: Submit your questions for Abbott, O’Rourke
Voter registration deadline – Tuesday Oct 11
Early in person voting begins – Monday Oct 24th ends – Friday Nov 4th
Election day Nov 8th – polls open – 7am to 7pm
Vote Texas – 800-252-VOTE (8683)
Races to watch —- State & federal
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Texas Senate: All 31 seats
- Texas House: All 150 seats
- US house: All 38 seats
What’s new –
- Drive through and 24-hour early voting is no longer available.
- Election officials cannot send unsolicited vote-by-mail application forms to voters.
- Mail in ballot voters must provide a Texas issued ID number or the last 4 digits of their social security number on both ballot applications and the outer carrier envelope for their completed ballot.
- Those who assist someone else in filling out a ballot at the polls must fill out a form disclosing their relationship to the voter . They also must sign an oath stating they did not pressure or coerce the voter into choosing them as their helper.
REGISTER TO VOTE
What’s new –
- Drive through and 24-hour early voting is no longer available.
- Election officials cannot send unsolicited vote-by-mail application forms to voters.
- Mail in ballot voters must provide a Texas issued ID number or the last 4 digits of their social security number on both ballot applications and the outer carrier envelope for their completed ballot.
- Those who assist someone else in filling out a ballot at the polls must fill out a form disclosing their relationship to the voter . They also must sign an oath stating they did not pressure or coerce the voter into choosing them as their helper.
Who can register to vote?
To register in Texas you must:
- be a citizen of the United States
- be a resident of the county in which the application for registration is made
- be at least 17 years and 10 months old (you must be 18 to vote)
- not be finally convicted of a felony, or if a convicted felon, you must have fully discharged your punishment, including any incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation or be pardoned
- have not been declared mentally incompetent by final judgment of a court of law