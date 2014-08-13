VIDEO FORECAST
Houston73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Sugar Land73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Galveston73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph WNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Magnolia72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Houston73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Katy73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F A few passing clouds. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Humble73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Cypress72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 3 mph S
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent