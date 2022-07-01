HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Rainfall continues some coastal regions through 10:00 a.m. as this landfalling Gulf low treks inland. Forecasted rain totals are still expected to be higher to our east. Orange, Beaumont, and out to the Louisiana state line are seeing showers and thunderstorms pile in today. Flash flood warnings have been issued in areas near here.

Radar – 10:04 a.m.

Lightning was very prominent across these storms. Check out Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin’s reaction to this STRIKE!

The west side of town was spared from a lot of the rain today. Bands of thunderstorm activity started early with high rain rates on the east loop for Houston. Rainfall was not spread equally, not even close. 0 – 10+ inches were seen across SE Texas over the past 24 hours.

24 Hour Rain Totals – 10:08 a.m.

It goes without saying that the forecast for this event was variable depending on where you live. Just with a few miles, rain totals changed dramatically dependent on thunderstorm development/ rainfall training.

High water caused vehicle stalls throughout multiple areas of town. One of the most impactful spots was near the Market Street Exit onto the East Fwy. This caused major hold ups throughout the 6 and 7 a.m. hours.

Scenes of high water, just like this were seen near the Clinton Exit as well. Once rainfall came to an end, drainage did very well with clearing the roads of any standing water. This is the view from the exit ramp of Market Street at 6:17 a.m.