HOUSTON (KIAH) Here is your 10-Day forecast for Monday Jan. 10th. Expect to see clouds over the next few days and lows in the 50s and 60s. A cold front is expected this weekend but won’t be as cold as we’ve seen lately. Temperatures into next week will be in the 60s.
