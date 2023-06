HOUSTON (CW39) – Monday afternoon will be a hot one with highs in the upper 90s and feels-like temperatures near 105. Through Wednesday we hold in the upper 90s for our highs while awaiting the more dangerous heat late week.

On Thursday-Saturday, Houston will likely experience a series of 100-degree days, actual temperatures, not a heat index.

Begin to think about ways to keep yourself, your children, pets, and the elderly in your life safe from the heat.