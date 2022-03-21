HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Storms developing near the valley right now will be interacting with this system moving into tomorrow. This additional forcing will cause even more of an excessive rainfall threat to SE Texas. Discrete storms are becoming less likely for our region, wind, rain, and hail now a concern. Flooding a BIG concern tomorrow as storms back build all night long and into tomorrow morning.

CW39 Weather

Time frame for storms pushed back into early Tuesday. Model guidance still struggling for the exact timing of clearing. Models indicating as early as 7 a.m. others as late as noon.

Morning updates will have better clarity. Watch CW39 at 5:30 a.m. for the latest.