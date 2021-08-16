11AM EST Update: Tropical Storm Fred

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) – Fred continues to hold Tropical storm strength as it is expected to make landfall along the Florida panhandle today and into tonight. Tropical Storm Fred is moving north at 10 mph. Heavy rainfall can lead to flash flooding and river flooding throughout the region.

Storm surge along the Panhandle and Big Bend Region can become dangerous with levels of 3-5 feet expected. The potential for flash flooding is highest between Mobile, AL to Tallahassee, FL. Throughout the week flash flooding can be seen further inland, impacting areas such as East Tennessee, to as far as Syracuse, NY!

A tropical storm warning is currently issued from now through tonight. 3-6 inches of rainfall can be expected with higher amounts forecasted for areas where extensive training thunderstorm activity occurs. Flash flooding may prompt rescues thorough the evening and into the night.

Winds of 50 mph expected throughout the warning area. Isolated gusts of 58-73 mph are likely to occur. This is strong enough to cause structural damage, down power lines, and cause widespread outages.