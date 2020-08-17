2020 gives rise to the ‘Fire Tornado’

As wildfires destroyed nearly 20,000 acres in the eastern Sierras Saturday, California’s office for the National Weather Service issued a warning for a “fire tornado” with deadly blasts of fire, heat and wind of up to 60 mph!

National Weather Service August 15th.

Also called a “firenado“, the warning is the first of its kind for the climate phenomenon and newly trending on Twitter all weekend long.

While it may be the first time the National Weather Service has issued a “firenado” warning, one was first spotted during the California wildfires of 2018.