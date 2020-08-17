2020 gives rise to the ‘Fire Tornado’

Weather

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

As wildfires destroyed nearly 20,000 acres in the eastern Sierras Saturday, California’s office for the National Weather Service issued a warning for a “fire tornado” with deadly blasts of fire, heat and wind of up to 60 mph! 

National Weather Service August 15th.

Also called a “firenado“, the warning is the first of its kind for the climate phenomenon and newly trending on Twitter all weekend long.

While it may be the first time the National Weather Service has issued a “firenado” warning, one was first spotted during the California wildfires of 2018.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Maggie's Must-Haves: Staying Healthy during a Pandemic

AREA 51 SECRETS

Weather

Wet Commute

Space Center Houston is Back Open

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

7-Day Forecast


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular