2021 Atlantic Hurricane season standings

HOUSTON (CW39) – So far this hurricane season we have seen 8 named storms develop in the Atlantic Basin. After a lull in tropical activity mid-summer, due to the arrival of Saharan Dust, August is showing an uptick in tropical development. Typically we do not normally see our 8th named storm until September 24th. The forecast for this hurricane season is, “above average”, and we are right on track with that.

As of today we have two storms that have reached hurricane strength, Elsa and now Grace. Grace is currently impacting the Yucatan Peninsula with hurricane force winds and heavy rainfall.

Looking back at the climatology of hurricanes, August tracks normally steer south and east of the U.S. Gulf coast. However, in September, we are not so lucky. This is the month that The U.S Gulf coast sees the highest amount of hurricanes/ named storms. We are still “climbing” to the statistical peak of the season which is September 10th.

