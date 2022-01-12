HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Weather Service reports that the year 2021 made history as the 4th-warmest year on record for the United States. The nation felt a record-warm December, and was also hit with 20 separate billion-dollar disasters for the year. Meteorologist Star Harvey gives you a quick look at the 2021 climate summary for Houston. For other notable climate and weather events across the country in 2021 click here.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM. Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTbe
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.