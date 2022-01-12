HOUSTON (KIAH) — The National Weather Service reports that the year 2021 made history as the 4th-warmest year on record for the United States. The nation felt a record-warm December, and was also hit with 20 separate billion-dollar disasters for the year. Meteorologist Star Harvey gives you a quick look at the 2021 climate summary for Houston. For other notable climate and weather events across the country in 2021 click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction