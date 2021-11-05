2021 hurricane season uses up name list for only 3rd time in history

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) With 25 more days to go before the end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the development of Wanda marks the end of the tropical name list. Unlike in previous years, The National Hurricane Center won’t use Greek names, instead Adria and Braylen lead the supplemental hurricane name list which was released in March.

Storms Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa and Wanda formed earlier this season. Elsa, Grace, Ida and Larry strengthened into hurricanes.

According to NOAA since record keeping began in 1851, it is reported that 49 hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic basin in November. Of that number only five have made landfall in the United States.

Wanda formed on Halloween eve from the nor’easter that hit the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week, then drifted out over the open northern Atlantic, putting the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season in third place for cyclonic quantity behind the 30 named storms of 2020 and 2005’s 28 named storms. Wanda, now reclassified from a subtropical storm poses no threat to any land areas.

According to the National Hurricane Center a tropical wave has formed in the southwestern Caribbean, along the eastern coast of Costa Rica, and is expected to move inland sometime Tuesday.

