2021 hurricane season uses up name list for only 3rd time in history

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) With 25 more days to go before the end of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the development of Wanda marks the end of the tropical name list. Unlike in previous years, The National Hurricane Center won’t use Greek names, instead Adria and Braylen lead the supplemental hurricane name list which was released in March.
Storms Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa and Wanda formed earlier this season. Elsa, Grace, Ida and Larry strengthened into hurricanes.
According to NOAA since record keeping began in 1851, it is reported that 49 hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic basin in November. Of that number only five have made landfall in the United States.
Wanda formed on Halloween eve from the nor’easter that hit the mid-Atlantic and New England at the start of last week, then drifted out over the open northern Atlantic, putting the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season in third place for cyclonic quantity behind the 30 named storms of 2020 and 2005’s 28 named storms. Wanda, now reclassified from a subtropical storm poses no threat to any land areas.
According to the National Hurricane Center a tropical wave has formed in the southwestern Caribbean, along the eastern coast of Costa Rica, and is expected to move inland sometime Tuesday.
Locally, CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your 10-day forecast.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- US hiring rebounds, adds 531,000 jobs in OctoberAmerica’s employers added 531,000 jobs in October.
- Astroworld Festival | Tickets, new releases by Travis ScottLast minute Astroworld Festival information you need to know before you hit the gates
- Houston Happens is LIVE at the Immersive Van Gogh ExhibitHOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road. Join her as she is immersed into the world of Van Gogh! She’s live at the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit. The popular exhibit transports visitors into the works and life of the post-impressionist […]
- WATCH: Gov. Abbott hosts border roundtable with local law enforcementGov. Greg Abbott is in Midland to host a roundtable discussion with local law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border and its impact on local communities throughout Texas.
- Jan. 6 rioter from Texas who bragged she wouldn’t go to jail gets prison termA Texas real estate agent who bragged she wasn’t going to jail for storming the U.S. Capitol because she is white, has blond hair and good job has been sentenced to two months behind bars.