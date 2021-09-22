Weather | Record summer heat + 10-day forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Summer 2021 was the hottest on record for the Contiguous U.S. as a whole. The extreme heat in the western U.S. played a big role in that feat.

Watch for more about that, plus your 10-day forecast.

Fort Bend Co. hosting rent relief event HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – As the pandemic continues, many residents are still struggling with job cutbacks and salary reductions. That’s why officials in Fort Bend County say they’re offering millions of dollars in aid to help residents at risk of losing their homes. They’re hosting a rent relief event to offer free services for those […]

Surging Houston Astros rout Angels 10-5 ANAHIEM, California (AP) Jose Altuve hit a two-run homer and Martin Maldonado added a solo shot in another blowout victory at the Big A for the Astros, who routed the Angels 10-0 on Monday. Houston built a 10-1 lead in the sixth inning of the rematch before coasting to its 12th win in 17 meetings […]

Fall season: Why do leaves change color in the fall? HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) September 22nd marks the start of Autumn this year, and while we may not see those leaves changing outside in Houston just yet, other areas across the country have began welcoming the hues of yellow, orange and red. While there are places to locate fall foliage on the prediction map this early […]

Hunger Action Month: Long time Houston Food Bank volunteer, David Bartel, shares his story HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) It’s Hunger Action Month. The Houston Food Bank says giving blood can make a difference in someone’s life. CW39 reporter Sydney Simone talked with David Bartel, a nine year Houston food bank volunteer, says he was first asked to volunteer through his job. Now, he volunteers 20 to 30 hours a week . Hear […]

Hispanic Heritage Month: Sabor Y Sazon Restaurant opens in Spring Branch HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 reporter Gianella Ghiglino tells us about a Peruvian restaurant in Spring Branch. The restaurant was started by a family from Peru, that uses their own family recipes. Hear from the family about the authentic taste they bring and have a look around the restaurant in this clip. The restaurant has also become a staple […]