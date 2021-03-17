22 States witness drops in power usage amid pandemic

https://infogram.com/powerconsumption_maps_v1-1hnp27mk5dmwy2g

HOUSTON (CW39) The Commercial Café blog conducted a energy consumption study which aimed to see how the pandemic and the lockdowns influenced our power consumption patterns last year.

Using data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Commercial Café looked at changes in yearly U.S. energy sales between 2019 and 2020. They also included data on the main energy sources.

Highlights from the study include total energy consumption for Texas in 2020 and details on how it dropped by 5% compared to 2019. Commercial and industrial consumption declined by 3% and 10%, respectively. The residential sector decreased by 1%.

In comparison, nationwide, overall energy consumption decreased by 4%. The industrial sector saw the biggest drop (8% y-o-y, nearing 2009 levels), commercial declined by 6%, while residential increased by 2%. If we look at the past decade (2010-2020), Texas saw an overall 14% energy consumption hike, the biggest among large energy-consuming states.

In terms of energy sources, nationwide details show that there has been a sustained decrease in coal energy usage in the past decade. In 2010, 45% of all energy generated in the U.S. relied on coal, and this share rested at 19% in 2020. Natural gas and renewable energy sources nearly doubled their share. Natural gas is currently the most prominent energy source in the country 40% of the nation’s total power production. Renewable sources exceeded coal.

