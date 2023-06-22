MATADOR, Texas — Motley County Sheriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com that a search and rescue operation was started after a tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Several hours later, it was confirmed by the Texas Department of Public Safety on scene that three individuals were killed. Ten injuries were also reported, with all residents accounted for.

Just after 2:00 a.m., authorities said that the death toll had risen to four; nine people remained injured.

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

Storm damage in Matador (Nexstar/Staff)

The Texas Department of Transportation said in a social media post that SH 62/70 from Matador to Floydada was impassable Wednesday night due to the effects of the tornado. TxDOT said that crews will begin clearing the roadway as soon as possible.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said in a social media post that a heavy rescue responded to Matador to assist in search and rescue operations. West Carlisle volunteer firefighters also were on scene to help.

Below is a press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue on Thursday morning:

(MATADOR, TEXAS – JUNE 22ND, 2023) – The Town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds to the town. There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries. Seven of which were transported by EMS and three by personal vehicle.

Agencies from across the South Plains have assisted with search and rescue efforts. These agencies include both police, fire, and EMS. State resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations including damage assessment and final recovery efforts.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded with 1 Heavy Rescue, 1 Truck, 1 Engine, 1 Battalion Chief, 1

Deputy Chief, and numerous support staff to aid efforts in Matador. Given the record breaking heat temperatures, Matador has opened a Cooling Center which is located at the Motley County Senior Citizen Building located at 621 Stewart Ave, Matador, TX 79244.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Public Information Officer has been deployed to Matador to assist with

communication efforts. LFR PIO will be utilizing LFR Twitter account to communicate with media

and public. A press conference will be held at 7AM CST (06/22/2023) located at the intersection of Main Street and Dundee Avenue (at gazebo).

End press release from Lubbock Fire Rescue.