HOUSTON (KIAH) – Temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit this week. The coldest will be Monday night as Houston falls to the 40s. By the end of the week, highs will be near 90 degrees.

As for Monday, it’s another cool and sunny day with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Winds won’t be quite as strong as the past weekend, but still breezy with north winds averaging 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts around 20 mph.

As seen above, high pressure sits in the Central U.S., and winds turn clockwise around high pressure. So, for now, we have a north wind. By Wednesday, that high pressure shifts to the East U.S., which will bring south winds and warmer temperatures to our area.

A few days from now, highs will be in the 80s and the warmth looks to be locked in for a while. In fact, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center suggests we will likely be warmer than average through the end of the October.