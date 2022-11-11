HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston goes from 80 degrees today to feeling like 30s Saturday morning. During that transition, a cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Forecast rain chances Friday afternoon and evening

Houston’s rain chance peaks mid-afternoon as the cold front arrives, as this is when there could be a few strong thunderstorms that may produce strong winds a some hail. Rain coverage will briefly lower shortly after the front, but then increases again after sunset. That second wave of rain should be less intense. Rain ends after midnight.

Forecast temperatures Friday

Breezy north winds usher in much cooler air Friday evening. Houston will drop to the 60s by 6 p.m. and 50s by 9 p.m. By Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but it will feel like 30s with winds gusting over 20 mph.

Forecast wind chills Saturday morning

The weekend will be dry, but chilly. Sunday morning should be our coldest with lows in Houston in the upper 30s.

Widespread rain returns Monday, and cold air hangs around through next week.

Houston 7-day forecast