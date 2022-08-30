HOUSTON (CW39) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the state today. Additional rainfall, heavy at times, will cause another excessive rain outlook for the region.

Yesterday’s totals added up to four to five inches in some pockets of town, with an inch or two seen generally widespread. While our coastline yesterday was more threatened by ongoing showers, it will be our northeastern counties that start Tuesday with high rain chances and even some rumbles of thunder.

CW39 Weather

A flood watch is still in effect for west Texas. A surface low will drive across the state initiation showers and thunderstorms. A stalled cold front will dip into the northern part of the state mid-week. This keeps an unsettled pattern for the state. Our impacts from this front remain minimal at this time as it will lose traction on its commute south.

CW39 Weather

Highs on the cooler side today due to clouds and rain, upper 80s with lows, mild in the upper 70s. Mid-week showers and thunderstorms will be more so convectively driven by the heat of the day. More moments of sun expected therefore higher temps. 90s return by Wednesday with feel-like temperatures near 102.