HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Yesterday’s storms did not come through unnoticed. Loud booms of thunder, strikes of lightning, and a few strong gusts brought a slightly unfamiliar, but welcomed scene across town as we are still lacking rain for the month.

Bright side: Our grass is saying, “AHHHHH!”!

Dark side: Many were left without power yesterday. At one point CenterPoint reported of 50,000 without power because of the weather.

This week will continue to be soggy as the disorganized tropical Gulf low hangs around the coast. New model runs are highlighting Houston to get significant downpours later this week. Rain should peak on Thursday as the storm moves on land after gaining some stronger ‘tropical storm-like’ circulation.

Rainfall will be isolated/ scattered today, widespread on Thursday, and coverage will lessen by the weekend.