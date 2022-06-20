HOUSTON (CW39) The simplest way air duct cleaning improves your cost is by clearing away airway blockages. Clogged air ducts cut your central air conditioner’s power efficiency. Clean ducts mean your system does not have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfy temperature, and less energy is required.

Cleaning air ducts also can mean preventing insects from nesting inside an environment where air is moving smoothly. Clean airways always mean little to no odor and improved air quality on the home..

Benefits of clean air ducts include …

Creates a Cleaner Living Environment. …

Reduces Allergens and Irritants. …

Helps Everyone Breathe Easier. …

Removes Unpleasant Smells and Odors. …

Improves Air Flow Efficiency.

If you want to attempt to clean your own air ducts, you only need to take a few steps…

Get the materials needed. Remove vent covers and clean them Clean inside the air duct Wipe the rest of the area including the floor and wall surrounding the vent Adjust your thermostat and run it for 30 minutes to clean any lingering dust.