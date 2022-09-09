HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’ve been outside around sunrise lately, you’ve probably noticed the slightly cooler feel. That trend continues into the start of our weekend. In fact, the air should be dry enough to where much of Greater Houston could briefly dip below 70 for the first time since May!

CW39 – forecast low temperatures Saturday morning

Don’t break out the sweaters just yet, though. It’ll still be warm during the day with highs in the lower 90s, and maybe even warming to mid 90s Sunday ahead of a very weak late-day cold front. That front could stir up a couple of showers, and may drop temperatures a degree or two, but that’s about it.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast

For several days, I’m expecting to see a few very spotty showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. That’s why you see 20% rain chances on Houston’s 7-day forecast. Spotty means the rain will cover very little ground, so it’s quite possible you see nothing at your house for a week.

CW39 – NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook