7-Day Forecast: Remnants of Ida bring increased rain chances, drier by weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has your first look at the 7-day forecast. Join us till 9:30am for LIVE updates!

Another hot day is expected across the region with Tuesday’s high climbing into the mid to upper 90s. Houston can expect a 40% chance of rainfall and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Rain and storm chances continue on Wednesday, highs will once again reach the mid to upper 90s inland, and into the low 90s along the coast.

As the week progresses and then on into the weekend and the start of next week, high pressure will gradually build across Texas. This will eventually help to bring much lower rain chances to the area with the higher values closer to the coast and the lower values inland. 



		

			

	
	


		

	


	
	


			
