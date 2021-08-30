7-Day Forecast: Hot start to week, but rain chances build midweek

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The main story for the beginning of the week is likely to be the heat.

As Tropical Storm Ida departs the region high temperatures are expected to reach the upper half of the 90s for a large chunk of the area. Heat index values will likely reach around or above 105 degrees in the afternoon but not likely to escalate to the point of needing a heat advisory.

As Ida`s remnants move northeast into the Tennessee Valley, a weak system will drag southward into the upper Texas coast by midweek. This feature will likely develop an increased chance of showers and storms to the area. Houston will see a decline in afternoon highs as Wednesday and Thursday approach.