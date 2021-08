HOUSTON(CW39) – Katy ISD is joining forces with Amazon to help teachers get additional supplies to enhance their classroom this school year! Through the partnership with Amazon, the district is giving teachers up to $200 each spend through an Amazon Business account.

Teachers can purchase consumable classroom supplies such as pens, color pencils, paper, and small student incentives. The district says this is an addition to the instructional supplies and materials already provided the campus budgets.