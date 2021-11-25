7-Day forecast shows more rain after Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dry weather is expected on Friday in the wake of the Thanksgiving day cold front However expect things to be a little more on the chilly side with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Temps Friday night into early Saturday will be strongly dependent on when clouds return in advance of the next weather system.
On Saturday, showers are likely to develop by mid day with rain continuing into Saturday night. Clouds and precipitation should keep things on the cool side Saturday. Sunday comes with a chance for isolated showers as well.
Slightly warmer temperatures and dry conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday as high pressure settles over the state.
