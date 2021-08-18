7 day forecast: Wet Wednesday then possible triple digit heat

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week for Houston this week. With the chance for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms throughout parts of the day. The high will sit near 92 degrees and heat index values could reach as high as 105 degrees.

The chance of precipitation is 70% and new rainfall amounts are between a quarter and half of an inch with the possibility of higher amounts in storms.

CW39 meteorologist has this update in Grace. Plus, your 7-Day forecast!

After Wednesday the main concern for Houston during the long term becomes the chance for increasing temperatures. Through the weekend highs will climb into the upper 90s with the possibility of triple digit heat next week.