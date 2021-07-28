86 active large wildfires across 12 states continue to ravage West

HOUSTON (KIAH) Wildfires continue in the West. 86 wildfires continue to burn across 12 states. CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has information about the two biggest fires that have either combined and/or spread to over 212,000 acres burned.

