90° + Temperatures return for now

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good Friday morning to you. Unlike the last few days it’s going to be feeling pretty hot out there with temperatures likely reaching the 90 degree mark for the first time in a little while. That kind of heat this time of year is making a return. Now locally, pretty quiet weather this morning.

Little warmer down in Galveston at 78° right now.

We have several changes in our weather over the next several days.

Or our main story today is the return of the heat and humidity to near 90° this afternoon with the humidity it is going to feel like as high as 99° a little later on today.

Right now, the remnant low of Nicholas lingering around Louisiana, still providing some hefty downpours over the central Gulf Coast where some areas are still under a Flash Flood Watch.